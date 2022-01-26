Meet The Possible Nominees For Justice Breyer's Seat

By Andrew Kragie (January 26, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appears to be the leading contender to replace retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, her former boss who is expected to announce his retirement Thursday, after President Joe Biden promised to nominate the first-ever Black woman to the nation's highest court. D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and South Carolina U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs. More than 10 appellate practitioners and other experts told Law360 that the recently elevated Judge Jackson was a front-runner, and most said she appeared to be the obvious pick. The sources generally...

