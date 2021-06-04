China-Controlled Pacific Networks Poses Risks, FCC Told

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Pacific Networks Corp. and its ComNet (USA) LLC unit pose risks to U.S. law enforcement and national security interests because the Chinese government indirectly controls them and the companies are unlikely to honor risk mitigation measures if officials in China demand that the safeguards be ignored, the Commerce Department told the Federal Communications Commission Friday. In a letter to the FCC, which is considering whether to revoke the telecoms' licenses because of alleged network threats, the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration said several agencies working in concert had determined that Pacific Networks and ComNet continue to pose risks. The NTIA said that the...

