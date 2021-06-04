Justices Prompt FCC To Restore Trump's Media Deregulation

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Friday officially reinstated several of its Trump-era decisions eliminating several media ownership controls, an anticipated move that comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's April decision upholding the 2017 deregulations. FCC Media Bureau Chief Michelle M. Carey penned Friday's order, which revived the agency's decision that scrapped bans on broadcast-newspaper and television-radio cross-ownership, nixed restrictions on cross-station advertising agreements, and dropped a diversity-of-viewpoints rule for local markets. All the axed regulations were designed to ensure media consumers can get news and entertainment from multiple perspectives. "The bureau finds that notice and comment are unnecessary...

