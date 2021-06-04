Feds Attack Ex-Theranos CEO's 45-Page Juror Questionnaire

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The 45-page juror questionnaire proposed by ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes for her impending fraud trial is "excessive, invasive, and unlikely" to help the California federal court select an impartial jury, federal prosecutors argued Thursday. Holmes is set to go to trial on Aug. 31, more than three years after she was charged with defrauding investors and doctors with blood-testing technology that she allegedly knew didn't work. Holmes' bid for the lengthy questionnaire is ostensibly to make sure that pretrial publicity in the high-profile fraud case doesn't bias jurors and to screen for pandemic-related issues, but the U.S. Department of Justice said...

