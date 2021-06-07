Judge OKs $3.2M Deal For College Application Co. Investors

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has given her preliminary approval for a $3.15 million settlement to resolve investors' claims accusing a Chinese education company of hiding the fact that it was ghostwriting college applications for its clients. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden's preliminary approval of the deal on Friday between New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and investors comes one year after the investors asked for approval of the settlement. "The court preliminarily finds that the proposed settlement should be approved because the court will likely: (a) be able to certify a settlement class; and (b) be able to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS