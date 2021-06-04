Paving Co. Settles Union Suit Over Benefits Underpayments

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- An Illinois paver and a Chicago laborers' union coalition have settled a suit alleging the company failed to turn over millions of dollars in dues and contributions to several union funds between 2013 and 2017, according to a dismissal notice filed in federal court Friday. The notice, filed jointly by Murphy Paving and Sealcoating and the Construction and General Laborers' District Council of Chicago and Vicinity and its funds, requests that the Northern District of Illinois dismiss the case, save for allowing the union to audit the company's books for missed payments from 2018 onward. The company will pay an undisclosed...

