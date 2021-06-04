NJ Justices Censure Atty Over Driveway Scuffle With Teen

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has censured an attorney who faced criminal and civil complaints for scuffling with a teen who called him out over a traffic gaffe and for suggesting that he wielded influence over municipal officials. In an order made public Thursday, the high court differed from the state Disciplinary Review Board's split recommendation to impose a three-month suspension on Aram Ingilian. The justices' brief filing said a censure was the "appropriate quantum of discipline" for Ingilian's violation of professional conduct rules against conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice and against stating or implying an ability to improperly influence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS