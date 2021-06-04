Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Judge Hints 3M May Dodge Chemical Pollution Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has hinted that 3M Co. and other chemical suppliers may be dismissed from a proposed class action alleging environmental pollution tied to Georgia's carpet manufacturing industry.

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg suggested in a Friday hearing over dismissal motions that the chemical suppliers were too far removed from the purportedly toxic waste allegedly produced by carpet factories and channeled through ineffective treatment facilities into Georgia waterways.

Judge Totenberg said from the bench the suppliers have no relationship with plaintiff Jarrod Johnson or the proposed class of people supplied with Floyd County and City of Rome drinking water,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!