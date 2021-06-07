Malaysia In Commerce's Crosshairs For Steel Circumvention

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce ruled Monday that Chinese and Taiwanese steel producers sent products to Malaysia for finishing to avoid U.S. import duties, while similar imports from South Africa were cleared. Affirming its preliminary findings, Commerce ordered U.S. Customs and Border Protection to continue collecting cash deposits on imports of corrosion-resistant, or CORE, steel products from Malaysia that arrived stateside on or after Aug. 12, 2019, the date Commerce launched its self-initiated investigation. "CORE produced in Malaysia from [hot- or cold-rolled steel] substrate that is not of Chinese-origin is not subject to these inquiries. However, imports of such merchandise are...

