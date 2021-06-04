Gravel Co. To Pay $1.75M To Settle False Claims Act Case

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota highway paving contractor agreed Friday to pay $1.75 million in damages to settle claims that it used building materials during construction projects that weren't on a limited list of approved materials for federal projects. Mark Sand & Gravel Co. agreed to the payment after it allegedly used the inappropriate building materials for state highway projects between 2013 and 2015, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice announcing the conclusion of the case. Since those projects, which included at least three portions of highways in the North Star State near Detroit Lakes, were funded at least in...

