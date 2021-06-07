IRS Seeks Tax Docs, Emails In $29M Easement Probe

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The IRS should be allowed to enforce a summons seeking documents and emails from a couple involved in a potential syndicated conservation easement scheme that generated nearly $29 million in tax deductions, the U.S. government told a Georgia federal court. The court should permit the Internal Revenue Service to proceed with its summons against Joseph and Kimberly Skalski, an attorney-accountant couple who "played integral roles" in a conservation transaction executed by Eagle Mountain View LLC and two other partnerships, the federal government said Friday in a motion. The partnerships' bid to quash the summons should be dismissed because they likely have...

