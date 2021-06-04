Weight-Loss Surgery Doc Wants To Drop Fraud Indictment

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A physician under indictment on fraud, money laundering and other charges connected to a weight-loss surgery business urged a California federal judge Friday to dismiss the case against him, arguing that the government had wrongly seized millions of dollars in assets, which deprived him of the right to hire counsel of his choosing. More than $109 million in assets connected to Julian Omidi's weight-loss businesses were seized in 2014 ahead of his arrest several years later. His attorney, Michael S. Schachter of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, told U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee during a remote hearing Friday that the government...

