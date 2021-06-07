Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Medical Device Cos. Ink $7.4M Deal To End Classification Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Zimmer Biomet and several affiliates have agreed to pay $7.4 million to tie up a lawsuit lodged by sales representatives who say the medical device companies improperly classified the workers as independent contractors and boxed them out of health care benefits.  

On Friday, a roughly 250-member class filed a motion seeking a California federal court's OK of an amended settlement that would also require Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and its affiliates to transition the current sales representatives in the class to full-time employee status.

Employees are entitled to certain legal protections and benefits that are not mandated for workers classified as independent contractors, such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!