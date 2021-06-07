Medical Device Cos. Ink $7.4M Deal To End Classification Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Zimmer Biomet and several affiliates have agreed to pay $7.4 million to tie up a lawsuit lodged by sales representatives who say the medical device companies improperly classified the workers as independent contractors and boxed them out of health care benefits. On Friday, a roughly 250-member class filed a motion seeking a California federal court's OK of an amended settlement that would also require Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and its affiliates to transition the current sales representatives in the class to full-time employee status. Employees are entitled to certain legal protections and benefits that are not mandated for workers classified as independent contractors, such...

