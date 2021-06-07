Topgolf Agrees To Pay Workers $2.6M In BIPA Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Ex-Topgolf workers alleging that their former employer improperly collected and stored employees' fingerprint data in violation of Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to approve a $2.6 million settlement resolving the litigation. Named plaintiffs Thomas Burlinski and Matthew Miller said in their motion for preliminary approval that the deal will lead to an estimated net recovery of $630 per person in a proposed class of an estimated 2,660 members. That compares favorably with or exceeds other employment class settlements under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, and is a "meaningful recovery" when compared against average recoveries...

