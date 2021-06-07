Kirkland, White & Case Pilot $4.48B Deal For Atlantic Aviation

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Private equity shop KKR & Co. LP, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, has agreed to buy airport services provider Atlantic Aviation from White & Case-advised Macquarie Infrastructure Corp for $4.475 billion, the companies said Monday. In Texas-based Atlantic Aviation, KKR acquires a company that operates one of the largest U.S. networks of fixed base operations providing aircraft ground support to the aviation sector, according to a statement. Atlantic Aviation boasts a portfolio of more than 65 fixed base operations across 30 states. Dash Lane, a partner at KKR, said in the press release that "Atlantic Aviation has an outstanding reputation as...

