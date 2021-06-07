Horse-Doper's Light Sentence No 'Bellwether,' Judge Warns

Law360, New York (June 7, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Monday that a legally blind woman ensnared in a federal crackdown on racehorse doping can avoid prison due to her poor health, but cautioned against viewing the sentence as a "bellwether" for similar conduct. Sarah Izhaki's sentence of time served plus three years of supervised release, including one that will be spent in home confinement, was significantly lower than the 12 to 18 months of prison the government sought. "Many people in the industry may well be looking at what the court does today, viewing it in effect as a benchmark or a bellwether for...

