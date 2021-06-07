Justices Decline NY County's Tax Row With Cayuga Tribe

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a New York county's bid to overturn a Second Circuit decision in favor of the Cayuga Indian Nation in a tax dispute, despite the county's contention that doing so would leave the high court with unfinished business. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up Seneca County, New York's attempt to overturn a Second Circuit decision in favor of the Cayuga Indian Nation in a tax dispute. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The high court denied Seneca County's petition for certiorari in its order list Monday, leaving in place a...

