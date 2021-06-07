11th Circ. Says Policy Doesn't Cover Fla. Apartment For Killing

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- An insurer doesn't have to indemnify a Florida apartment complex owner in a suit over a killing at a Jacksonville property because that complex was not one of dozens that were specifically named in the policy, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday. In an unpublished opinion, the court upheld a decision that United Specialty Insurance Co. has no duty to cover Tzadik Acquisitions LLC and Tzadik Management Group 2 LLC, for the death at Kings Trail Apartments because that complex wasn't identified as being insured. The policy included a "classification and premium" table that listed each property by type, such as apartment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS