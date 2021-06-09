Monsanto's PCBs Caused Brain Damage, Teachers Tell Jury

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Three teachers went to trial against Monsanto on Wednesday over neurological damage allegedly caused by the company's PCBs lingering in a school building decades after regulators clamped down on the highly toxic thermal insulation fluids. The teachers told a Seattle state court jury that they experienced debilitating brain damage after working in a building in which old fluorescent light fixtures and classroom caulk were slowly releasing PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls. Monsanto for decades sold the dielectric liquids under the name Aroclor, making 1.2 billion pounds of PCBs in total from the 1930s to the 1970s because of the liquids' powerful electrical...

