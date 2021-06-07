Construction Services Firm Katerra Hits Ch. 11 In Texas

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 11:01 AM EDT) -- Construction technology company Katerra Inc. filed Chapter 11 petitions along with dozens of affiliates late Sunday in Houston, seeking to complete a sale of its assets by early August following a series of financial hits that left the company reeling. In initial court filings and public statements, Katerra said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic combined with an inability to secure financing for its construction projects following the bankruptcy filing of its former lender caused a "rapid deterioration of the company's financial position." Katerra listed at least $1 billion in debt obligations in its Chapter 11 petition, and it has proposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS