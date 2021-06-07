NJ Firms Must Face Suit Over Scrapped Home Project

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- New Jersey firms Aboyoun & Heller LLC and Nagel Rice LLP must face a malpractice lawsuit accusing them of mishandling a home construction contract and subsequent litigation, a state appeals court ruled Monday after finding a lower court failed to back its reasons for tossing the case. A three-judge panel said that the Passaic County Superior Court judge who dismissed the case did so in an "entirely conclusory" ruling that plaintiff William Focazio's experts were inadmissible and that the court likewise neglected to hold a hearing on the admissibility issue. The Passaic judge had deemed that Focazio's experts, Barry E. Levine...

