Biotech Insider Gets 6 Mos. For Trading On Deal Talks

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A former biotech executive who admitted to trading stock based on insider knowledge about a sale of Dimension Therapeutics Inc. will serve six months in prison and another six under house arrest, a Massachusetts federal judge said Monday. The six months of incarceration for Mark Ahn, a 58-year-old Oregon resident whose resume includes stints at Bristol Myers Squibb and Amgen Inc., fell short of the full year that prosecutors said was necessary to deter him from breaking the law again. But U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns said prior to issuing the sentence that he didn't share the government's concerns about...

