BakerHostetler Nabs Wilson Sonsini Trade Pro

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler nabbed a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC attorney who is a deft hand at export controls, economic sanctions and foreign investment issues and has significant government experience with trade enforcement actions, according to a firm announcement. Melissa Mannino joined BakerHostetler's international trade and national security team as a partner June 3. In her new role, she will continue to guide businesses through national security-related trade regulations and steer clients through investment matters before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The move was motivated by a number of reasons, including the practice's commitment to client service and...

