UPS Secures Partial Win In Workers' Wage Class Action

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday handed UPS a partial victory in a class action over meal and rest breaks for its workers, holding that the company's wage statements comply with labor law while allowing an employee's individual rest break claim to proceed. In an order, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen granted in part and denied in part UPS' motion for summary judgment, rejecting a certified subclass' claim that employees didn't receive detailed enough wage statements. "The wage statement discloses if the worker received a meal period premium and, if so, how much," Judge Chen said. "If the worker wants a...

