Saxton & Stump Adds Philly Area Real Estate Atty

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- An attorney in the Philadelphia suburbs with more than 20 years' experience in real estate, development and local government has joined Saxton & Stump LLC, the firm announced Monday. John P. McBlain has been added as senior counsel to Saxton & Stump's office in Malvern, Pennsylvania, where he will continue his real estate, municipal law and litigation practice. He told Law360 he moved to the midsize firm after 25 years with Swartz Campbell LLC to expand his reach. "My practice is primarily in Delaware County, with zoning, land use and civil litigation cases," McBlain said. "I am able to continue with...

