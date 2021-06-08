Pillsbury Adds Ex-Oaktree Capital Atty In Los Angeles

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP scored an attorney who had been in-house with Oaktree Capital Management LP to bolster the firm's tax practice in Los Angeles. Brett Willis, who was the senior vice president at Oaktree, has joined Pillsbury as a partner. The tax attorney, who focuses on the tax aspects of private equity funds and mergers and acquisitions, told Law360 Pulse that practicing at Pillsbury will allow him to dive deeper into technical tax law and take charge of transactions, which he said he was missing when he worked in-house. "Pillsbury has a world-class tax department," Willis said, "and they...

