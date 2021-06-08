Water Polo Club Settles Coach Sex Abuse Suit For $13.9M

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A member club of USA Water Polo has agreed to pay $13.85 million to settle a suit over allegations of sexual misconduct by one of its coaches, according to an announcement from attorneys representing a dozen female players who allege they were victims. In a statement Tuesday, attorneys for the players announced the deal, which releases their claims against USA Water Polo and member club International Water Polo Club. IWPC had employed Barham Hojreh, who was arrested in 2018 over allegations that he had sexually abused players. "The size of this watershed settlement reflects the severe harm done to our clients...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS