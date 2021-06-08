Judge Won't Halt Nursing Aides' Suit As DOL Case Advances

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania nursing home company can't pause state wage law class claims by workers while a separate suit by the U.S. Department of Labor containing federal wage law claims against the company moves forward without summary judgment, a federal judge ruled. In an order Monday, U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman denied the bid by Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services LLC to stay the nurses' and nursing aides' state law class claims, a request the DOL had supported. In the one-sentence order, Judge Stickman did not give a reason for the denial. The ruling comes after Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services asked the...

