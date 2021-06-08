Google Ends Auctions For EU Android Search Engines

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Google will stop requiring rivals to bid in order to be listed among the default search engines on European Android phones, following complaints that the company's previous efforts to address abuse of dominance claims brought by the bloc's competition enforcer were insufficient. Oliver Bethell, Google's director of competition law in Europe, said in a blog post Tuesday that the company is ending its use of auctions to determine which alternative search providers appear on the choice screen in each EU member state. Participation will now be "free for eligible search providers." Google said it will also increase the number of choices appearing on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS