NY Senate Advances Antitrust Reform Bill

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- As Congress mulls updates to toughen federal antitrust law, the New York State Senate has advanced a landmark bill intended to strengthen the state's statute to help rein in large corporations, including technology companies, accused of abusing their dominant positions. The state Senate passed the 21st Century Antitrust Act, or S.933A, by a vote of 43-20 on Monday, according to the legislative record. The bill still needs to pass the Assembly and be signed by the governor before becoming law. Sen. Michael Gianaris, D-Queens, sponsored the bill and said during a virtual press conference ahead of the vote that the country has...

