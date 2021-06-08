Wells Fargo Inks $500M Deal To End Auto Protection Fee Row

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo has agreed to refund so-called unearned GAP fees to car buyers nationwide who paid off their auto loans early as part of a proposed class action settlement that a group of consumer plaintiffs told a California federal court on Monday is worth nearly $500 million. GAP, or guaranteed asset protection, fees are paid toward waivers that shield car buyers from owing money on their auto loans if their vehicle is lost or totaled and their insurance payout doesn't cover the remaining loan balance. These waivers are baked into overall loan amounts such that, if a loan is paid off...

