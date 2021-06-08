Class Counsel Awarded $10M In Fees From $31M Keurig Deal

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge signed off Monday on a $10.3 million attorney fees award, plus $2.3 million in litigation costs, for plaintiff firms that negotiated a $31 million antitrust settlement with Keurig Green Mountain Inc. resolving claims the coffee giant monopolized the market for single-serve coffee packs. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick also granted final approval to the deal itself covering indirect buyers who purchased Keurig K-Cup Portion Packs through middlemen between September 2010 and August 2020. Taking the lead on negotiating that settlement were attorneys from Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP...

