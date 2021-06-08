11th Circ. Rebuffs MAGA Atty. Wood's Bid To Recuse Judge

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday said attorney L. Lin Wood hasn't shown the necessity for the court to take the "drastic remedy" of forcing a Georgia federal judge off Wood's suit against Georgia officials over their request for him to undergo a mental evaluation. Wood, a colorful and sometimes bombastic supporter of former President Donald Trump, was aiming to replace U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Batten, saying he's biased after the judge presided over other suits Wood filed last year that questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election. Judges Britt Grant and Barbara Lagoa wrote in a two-page decision that...

