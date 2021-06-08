MSP Recovery's Opioid Claims Consolidated With Ohio MDL

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation said Monday that MSP Recovery's opioid suit against CVS belongs in Ohio federal court as part of multidistrict litigation there, declining to vacate an order conditionally transferring the action. The panel transferred MSP's case, which was lodged in the Southern District of Florida, to the Northern District of Ohio, rejecting MSP's argument that federal jurisdiction is lacking over its case and that a transfer would cause an inconvenience. The panel has held that jurisdictional objections generally don't present a good reason to block a transfer, according to the order. "[W]e find this action involves common...

