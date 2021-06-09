Fired Atty Accuses Texas Firm Of Pregnancy And Race Bias

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A Black attorney has accused a Texas litigation firm of discriminating against her by refusing to let her work from home when she experienced pregnancy complications and ultimately firing her, despite allowing a non-Black attorney who gave birth to work remotely. In a complaint filed in Texas federal court Tuesday, Tiecia Ayers says the Bergquist Law Firm PLLC and its founding partner, David W. Bergquist, denied her January 2020 request to work from home after her doctor ordered her to begin long-term bed rest due to pregnancy-related complications that sent her to the emergency room. Ayers says she was repeatedly denied...

