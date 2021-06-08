9th Circ. Nixes $1.3B Award In AMG Case After Justices' Order

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit Tuesday officially vacated its 2018 decision to uphold a $1.3 billion award against pro race car driver Scott Tucker's loan companies after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Tucker and ruled that the Federal Trade Commission lacked authority to seek the penalty. In the one-page, published, unanimous decision, the panel remanded the case to Nevada federal court for proceedings consistent with the high court's much-watched April decision. In October 2016, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro found a number of payday loan companies associated with Native American tribes and controlled by Tucker had deceived and overcharged customers in violation...

