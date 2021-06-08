Trump Family 'Impersonator' Charged With Fraud Scheme

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania man impersonated then-President Donald Trump's family on social media to raise money for a fake political organization that he then pocketed, New York prosecutors charged Tuesday. Between September 2019 and December 2020, Joshua Hall allegedly amassed more than 100,000 Twitter followers on accounts purporting to be Trump's 15-year-old son, Barron, and Trump's late brother, Robert. Prosecutors said he used the accounts to steer donors toward a fictitious political group that he claimed used the money for get-out-the-vote efforts. One bogus message, made to look like it was posted by Barron Trump, read, "Josh is an amazing patriot who is...

