Stroock Expands Hospitality Practice With Real Estate Pro

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP has added an attorney with expertise in real estate and corporate law for the hospitality industry to its Washington, D.C., office, saying its new partner has represented some of the world's largest hotel owners and operators in negotiating complex contracts. Michael S. Kosmas, formerly the deputy chair of Kelley Drye & Warren LLP's global hospitality and leisure practice, now serves as the head of Stroock's hospitality practice, with a focus on real estate and corporate law that reflects his two decades of hospitality and leisure industry experience, Stroock said in its June 8 announcement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS