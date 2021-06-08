Facebook Can't Ditch US Citizenship Bias Claims, Judge Says

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc. must face claims that it discriminated against U.S. workers based on their citizenship by hoarding thousands of jobs for temporary visa holders, an administrative law judge has ruled, finding that the Executive Office for Immigration Review is the correct forum for the federal government's allegations. In an order released Tuesday, Judge Andrea R. Carroll-Tipton rejected the social media behemoth's motion to dismiss a complaint lodged by the U.S. Department of Justice late last year. Facebook had argued that the complaint should've been filed in the U.S. Department of Labor and that the government's allegations were "baseless." But Judge Carroll-Tipton...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS