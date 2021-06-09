Generac Power Systems Slapped With ERISA Fee Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Generac Power Systems has been hit with a proposed ERISA class action in Washington federal court, with a former employee of a subsidiary accusing the manufacturer of failing to keep its 401(k) plan fees low and its investment menu in top shape. Dereck Case, an ex-manager at Generac Mobile Products LLC, lobbed the Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation at the parent company and its board of directors on Tuesday, saying the Generac Power Systems Inc. Employees 401(k) Savings Plan paid "unreasonably high fees" and offered investment funds that underperformed competitors. "These objectively unreasonable [retirement plan services] fees and investment selections...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS