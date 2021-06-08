Jurors Told Ga. Worker Paid Less Over Location, Not Gender

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A Georgia company that paid its Atlanta-based regional manager less than her male counterpart in California told jurors in a Georgia federal court Tuesday that it was because of where she worked, not her gender. During openings of a sex discrimination suit brought against home furnishing company Francois & Co. LLC by former regional manager Kristin DeJesus, Francois said DeJesus had lower living costs in Atlanta than Jon Iberti, the company's regional manager based in San Francisco. The California city was one of the most expensive in the country and had a higher average income, explaining the pay differential, Francois &...

