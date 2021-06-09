Attys Score $1.1M Payday From $1.8M Jimmy John's OT Deal

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday gave his final blessing to a roughly $1.8 million settlement resolving claims that Jimmy John's unlawfully misclassified a group of managers as overtime-exempt, and awarded $1.1 million in attorney fees for the managers' counsel. U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras granted final approval to the Jimmy John's Enterprises LLC settlement three months after he gave the parties his initial blessing to resolve their dispute under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The workers claimed that the "freaky fast" sandwich chain violated the FLSA by classifying them as overtime-exempt managers, even though they spent most of their work...

