Atlanta Singer Can Remix Claim Offset Producer Lifted Song

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Wednesday let an Atlanta singer move forward with an amended copyright infringement claim against a producer for rappers Cardi B. and Offset, but warned her attorney that more shifts to the story would not be tolerated. During a hearing, U.S. District Judge William Ray II told lawyers for Atlanta-based singer Barbara Norwood that they were now locked into allegations and that what was said had better be reflected in the new complaint, due in 10 days. "You're not going to be able to change your case," Judge Ray told Dorey Cole of the Cole Law Group. "Your...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS