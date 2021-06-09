Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. General Counsel Steps Down

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Regional amusement parks operator Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. announced Wednesday that its general counsel Duffield Milkie has agreed to step down from his post. Duffield Milkie Cedar Fair said Milkie, who also serves as executive vice president and corporate secretary, resigned from his officer positions immediately and will remain an employee in a nonexecutive role until Sept. 30. The company also noted that after that transition, Milkie will serve as of counsel adviser through the end of February 2022. Cedar Fair spokesman Gary Rhodes said in an email to Law360 that the company "will be working on a plan to ensure...

