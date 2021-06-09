Sweden Charges Former Bombardier Employee With Bribery

Law360, London (June 9, 2021, 5:35 PM BST) -- Sweden has charged a former employee of aircraft manufacturer Bombardier with bribing a government official in Azerbaijan to win a $340 million rail contract, the country's prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. District Attorney Staffan Edlund said that the Swedish subsidiary of the Canadian manufacturer secured a contract in 2013 to modernize the railway network in Azerbaijan by paying $100 million to an Azeri company. The company was run by a public servant who was linked to the Azerbaijani Railway Authority that put out the tender, according to the prosecutor's office. Bombardier Transportation Sweden AB knew about the connection, the prosecutor said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS