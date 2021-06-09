Republican AGs Want A Say In Kids' Climate Suit Deal Talks

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Seventeen Republican attorneys general on Tuesday asked an Oregon federal judge for permission to intervene in a lawsuit filed by young climate activists over the U.S. government's energy policies and their effect on climate change. The AGs, led by Steve Marshall of Alabama and Ken Paxton of Texas, say they must be allowed to intervene to protect the interests of their states as the federal government and the plaintiffs discuss a possible settlement. They said the federal government has already won the case at the Ninth Circuit, so settlement negotiations at the district court level are inappropriate. "At best, [the government]...

