Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Republican AGs Want A Say In Kids' Climate Suit Deal Talks

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Seventeen Republican attorneys general on Tuesday asked an Oregon federal judge for permission to intervene in a lawsuit filed by young climate activists over the U.S. government's energy policies and their effect on climate change.

The AGs, led by Steve Marshall of Alabama and Ken Paxton of Texas, say they must be allowed to intervene to protect the interests of their states as the federal government and the plaintiffs discuss a possible settlement. They said the federal government has already won the case at the Ninth Circuit, so settlement negotiations at the district court level are inappropriate.

"At best, [the government]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!