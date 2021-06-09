Bombardier Age Bias Collective Action Cleared For Takeoff

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge on Wednesday gave preliminary certification to a collective action accusing Bombardier Inc. of pushing out older aerospace engineers, rejecting the plane-maker's argument that the ex-workers were challenging unrelated employment decisions rather than an overarching policy. U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren conditionally certified the Age Discrimination in Employment Act collective action against Bombardier and subsidiary Learjet Inc. The collective, led by named plaintiffs Mark Wood and Dennis Parr, includes employees whose jobs at the company ended, for any reason, after April 2016 and when they were 40 or older. On Wednesday, the court refused Bombardier and Learjet's request...

