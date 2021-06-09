Ill. Firm's Appeal In Legal Bill Fight Is Premature, Court Says

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court on Tuesday tossed an appeal filed by Illinois law firm Melei Petsche Spencer over the dismissal of its claims alleging that a client's mother had breached an agreement to pay her son's legal bills and conspired to defame the firm, saying that claims against her son and his wife are still pending. Per Illinois Supreme Court rules, no appeal can be taken from a final judgment when other claims in the suit are still pending, unless the trial court issues an express written finding that there's no reason to delay enforcement or appeal, the panel said in...

