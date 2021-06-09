Fiber Co. Says It Will Defer To Tribes' Wireless Projects

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A fiber network company is asking the Federal Communications Commission to release it from obligations to build out gigabit-speed broadband in certain parts of Colorado, saying that it doesn't want to stymie two tribes' efforts to construct their own wireless networks. Conexon Connect LLC told the FCC in a filing posted Wednesday that it's willing to abandon its planned fiber network on tribal lands in the state so that it doesn't conflict with the Southern Ute Indian Tribe and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe's 2.5 GHz spectrum-license use. The tribes previously expressed concerns that they'd lose access to federal funding for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS