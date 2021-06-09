Verizon, AT&T Join Forces Against NJ Town Over Nixed Permit

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The three largest U.S. wireless carriers hit a small New Jersey township in the New York City region with a federal lawsuit Wednesday challenging the municipality's denial of permission for a cell tower that a local college wants built. Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T units banded together as plaintiffs against the Township of Cranford and its Zoning Board of Adjustment over the refusal of their joint application to construct a wireless communications facility. The complaint says Union County College asked to have the tower placed on its campus within the township's boundaries, and that doing so would fill a "significant gap" in...

